Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,218 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,004,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,505,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

TMUS opened at $145.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.43. The firm has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.