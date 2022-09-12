Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,653 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,454 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $292.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 132,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.38, for a total value of $37,164,389.02. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $681,783.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.