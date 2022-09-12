Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 476 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TRV stock opened at $164.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.86 and its 200 day moving average is $171.05. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

