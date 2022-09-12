Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 655 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,955,000 after buying an additional 238,549 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $126.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

