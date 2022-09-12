Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $159.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average of $171.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

