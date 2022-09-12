Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $252.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

