Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 20,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.06.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $157.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

