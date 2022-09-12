Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BAM opened at $50.30 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. They issued an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.