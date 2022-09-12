Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

