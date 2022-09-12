Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in JD.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,115,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,919,000 after acquiring an additional 421,052 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 17,167.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,622,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,215,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,869,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,837 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

JD.com stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

