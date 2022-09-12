Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,604,000 after purchasing an additional 314,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.90.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $70.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

