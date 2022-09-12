Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $135.91 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average of $135.48.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

