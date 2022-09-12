Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3,283.3% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,161,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $491.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $497.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $474.81 and its 200-day moving average is $462.42.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

