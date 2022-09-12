Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.