Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,299 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth $760,634,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,593,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,367,000 after acquiring an additional 615,590 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

