Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $299.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

