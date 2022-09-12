Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,339,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,520,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $256.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

