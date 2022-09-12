Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $724.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $607.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $636.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.78.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

