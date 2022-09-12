Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.70 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after purchasing an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 5.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Kroger by 823.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 124,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.