Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,960 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

