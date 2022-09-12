Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $30.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $615.57.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.