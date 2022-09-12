Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in KLA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KLA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.16.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,761 shares of company stock worth $5,468,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $358.67 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

