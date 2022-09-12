Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Waste Management Price Performance

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $173.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

