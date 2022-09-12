Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 92.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 42.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $226.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at $39,810,571.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

