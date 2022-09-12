Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,199.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,082.37. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,540.98 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,175.29.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

