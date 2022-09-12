Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Cummins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Cummins by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI opened at $218.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.80 and its 200 day moving average is $205.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.