Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,571 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 16.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 237,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,469 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,464,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.