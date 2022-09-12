Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 897 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,981 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $25.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

