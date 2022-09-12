Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $266,212,000 after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $249.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.39 and its 200 day moving average is $250.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

