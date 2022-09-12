Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.3% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

Cigna Price Performance

CI stock opened at $292.84 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $294.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.