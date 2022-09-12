Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,348 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,849,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,793,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,258,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,204,000 after purchasing an additional 833,125 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,420,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,591,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,957,000 after purchasing an additional 764,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CP. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.