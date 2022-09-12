Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,481 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 516.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $98.93 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $186.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.