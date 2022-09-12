Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 268 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Allstate by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $126.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.23. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

