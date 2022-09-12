Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Crown Castle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CCI opened at $174.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.21.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

