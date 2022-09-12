Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $423,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,002,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

FISV opened at $106.46 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $99.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

