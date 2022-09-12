Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,396,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 2.0 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.