William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

KFY opened at $52.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

