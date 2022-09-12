Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 111.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 31.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

