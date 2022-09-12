Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.97.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Workday Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $169.96 on Monday. Workday has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of -217.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $271,717.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Workday by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Workday by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

