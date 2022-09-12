Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Xencor by 324.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Xencor during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $30.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

