Xn LP Purchases Shares of 21,100 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Xn LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $68,785,000. Amazon.com comprises about 5.3% of Xn LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $939,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,109,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $133.27 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

