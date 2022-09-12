Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $453.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $307.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.04. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.