Zillow Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zillow Group in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of ZG opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $105.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

