Zillow Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:ZG)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zillow Group in a report released on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Zillow Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZG opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $105.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.