Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $6,088,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.0% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 983,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,772,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.