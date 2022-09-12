Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 487 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 450.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.0 %

AOS opened at $56.29 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

