Zullo Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1,969.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.3 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.