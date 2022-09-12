Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,200 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

