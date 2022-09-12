Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

ZWS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $28.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

