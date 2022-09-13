13,599 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,935,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 117,839 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,569,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $531.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $528.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.59. The company has a market capitalization of $496.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.65.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

