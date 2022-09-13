14,450 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,450 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.33. The firm has a market cap of $374.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

